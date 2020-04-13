Coronavirus COVID-19 jumps to 275 confirmed cases in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 13, 2020) — As of 3:16 p.m. this afternoon the reported confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has jumped to 275 in Wyoming with nine coming from Sweetwater County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website.

WDH is reporting 98 probable cases with Sweetwater County accounting for four of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 5

Big Horn: 1 (1)

Campbell: 11 (4)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 8 (5)

Crook: 3

Fremont: 41 (7)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11 (2)

Laramie: 60 (26)

Lincoln: 5 (4)

Natrona: 33 (8)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (3)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 9 (4)

Teton: 56 (26)

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

Recovered cases have now reached 140. 21 of the 23 possible counties have confirmed cases. The first death in Wyoming was reported earlier today from Johnson County. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.