Coronavirus COVID-19 climbs to 296 confirmed cases in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — As of 3:30 p.m. this afternoon the reported confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has climbed to 296 in Wyoming with 10 coming from Sweetwater County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website.

WDH is reporting 105 probable cases with Sweetwater County accounting for four of those cases. Below is the list by county for confirmed and probable cases.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 5 (1)

Big Horn: 1 (1)

Campbell: 13 (4)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 8 (6)

Crook: 4

Fremont: 43 (7)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11 (3)

Laramie: 67 (26)

Lincoln: 5 (4)

Natrona: 37 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 10 (4)

Teton: 59 (28)

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 6 (3)

Weston

Recovered cases have now reached 187. 21 of the 23 possible counties have confirmed cases. Two deaths have been reported in Wyoming. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.