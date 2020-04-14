Coronavirus COVID-19 now to 282 confirmed cases in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 13, 2020) — As of 3:30 p.m. this afternoon the reported confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 is now at 282 in Wyoming with nine coming from Sweetwater County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website.

WDH is reporting 101 probable cases with Sweetwater County accounting for four of those cases. 21 of the 23 possible counties have confirmed cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 5

Big Horn: 1 (1)

Campbell: 13 (4)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 8 (6)

Crook: 3

Fremont: 42 (7)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11 (3)

Laramie: 62 (25)

Lincoln: 5 (4)

Natrona: 34 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 9 (4)

Teton: 57 (26)

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

Recovered cases have now reached 164. One death has been reported in Wyoming. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.