Coronavirus COVID-19 reaches 239 cases in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — As of 2:40 p.m. today the reported cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has jumped to 239 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. Niobrara County recorded their first case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 19 of the 23 counties.

With the 239 confirmed cases, WDH is reporting 81 probable cases, 3 of them being in Sweetwater County. Below is the list by county.

(First number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 4

Big Horn

Campbell: 9 (3)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 4 (8)

Crook: 3

Fremont: 38 (7)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs

Johnson: 9 (2)

Laramie: 54 (20)

Lincoln: 4 (4)

Natrona: 27 (8)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (3)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 6 (3)

Teton: 50 (16)

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

Recovered cases is now in the triple digits with 101. There are still no recorded deaths in Wyoming at this time.

For more information and statistics click here.