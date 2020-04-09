Coronavirus COVID-19 reaches 239 cases in Wyoming

Photo credit to the Wyoming Department of Health website

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — As of 2:40 p.m. today the reported cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has jumped to 239 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. Niobrara County recorded their first case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 19 of the 23 counties.

 

With the 239 confirmed cases, WDH is reporting 81 probable cases, 3 of them being in Sweetwater County. Below is the list by county.

(First number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 4
Big Horn
Campbell: 9 (3)
Carbon: 4
Converse: 4 (8)
Crook: 3
Fremont: 38 (7)
Goshen: 3 (1)
Hot Springs
Johnson: 9 (2)
Laramie: 54 (20)
Lincoln: 4 (4)
Natrona: 27 (8)
Niobrara: 1 (1)
Park: 1
Platte
Sheridan: 12 (3)
Sublette: 1 (2)
Sweetwater: 6 (3)
Teton: 50 (16)
Uinta: 4
Washakie: 5 (3)
Weston

 

Recovered cases is now in the triple digits with 101. There are still no recorded deaths in Wyoming at this time.

For more information and statistics click here.

