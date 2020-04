CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — As of 3 pm today the reported cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has increased to 230 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website.

Along with the 230 confirmed cases, WDH is reporting 73 probable cases with 94 recovered cases. These statistics spreads across 18 of the 23 possible counties in Wyoming. There are still no recorded deaths in Wyoming at this time.

