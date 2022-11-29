Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — December 1 is WORLD AIDS DAY. A day to unite with others to prevent HIV, support people with HIV, and remember those who have lost their lives to an HIV-related illness. It’s time to end the HIV epidemic across the globe.
Call Sweetwater County Public Health (307) 922-5390 to schedule your free HIV test or visit www.knowyo.org to order your at-home HIV test kit. For information on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication options to prevent HIV, call Public Health or visit www.knowyo.org.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement