Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — December 1 is WORLD AIDS DAY. A day to unite with others to prevent HIV, support people with HIV, and remember those who have lost their lives to an HIV-related illness. It’s time to end the HIV epidemic across the globe.

Call Sweetwater County Public Health (307) 922-5390 to schedule your free HIV test or visit www.knowyo.org to order your at-home HIV test kit. For information on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication options to prevent HIV, call Public Health or visit www.knowyo.org.