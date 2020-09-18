Five active cases of COVID-19, 137 recoveries reported by Corrections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — As of Wednesday, September 2, the number of active COVID-19 cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) is five (three inmate and two staff), and recoveries are 137. The numbers go as follows:

(According to the WDOC, a recovered case is someone that has been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to return to the general inmate population or to work)

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins:

Inmate Population: three active cases and 100 recoveries

Staff Population: one active case and 24 recoveries

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:

Inmate Population: zero active cases and four recoveries

Staff Population: one active case and five recoveries

Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero positive cases over time

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero active cases and three recoveries

Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero active cases and one recovery

As an ongoing precautionary measure, the Department will be testing 20 percent of the inmate and staff population from each facility on a weekly basis. Results will be reported as they become available.