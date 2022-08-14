Jynneos Vaccine is available at Sweetwater County Public Health

Shutterstock Image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health has received the Jynneos Vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease.

Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is reserved for those people who are at the highest risk.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:

Men who have sex with men and have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year; or

Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year; or

Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year; or

Sex workers (of any sex)

If you have questions or need to make an appointment for the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine call Public Health (307) 922-5390.

Additional information such as monkeypox symptoms and how it is transmitted can be found on the Wyoming Department of Health website www.health.wyo.gov and the CDC website www.cdc.gov.