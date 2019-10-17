Open Enrollment help is available

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) — The 2020 open enrollment period for Medicare enrollees is through Dec. 7.

It can be confusing. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Chronic Care Management Coordinator Kayla Peterson can help.

She is offering to help Medicare patients understand their benefits.

Help is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday through the end of the year. To make an appointment to speak with Peterson, call 307-212-7716.

If you don’t act by Dec. 7, you may not be able to get 2020 coverage. Open enrollment plan changes are effective Jan. 1.

According to medicareresources.org, during Medicare open enrollment, a beneficiary can:

switch Medicare Advantage plans, switch from Medicare Advantage back to Original Medicare, or vice versa,

join a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan,

switch from one Part D plan to another, or

drop Medicare Part D coverage entirely.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.