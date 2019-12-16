Physical therapy can help ease pelvic floor dysfunction symptoms

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019) — Are you leaking urine? Do you have pelvic pain?

Sarah Warren can help.

Warren is a physical therapist who specializes in pelvic floor disorders at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

“I have been interested in pelvic floor rehabilitation for many years,” said Warren, who has a doctorate in physical therapy. “This population of patients tends to be underserved because many people don’t know that they can seek evidence-based treatment for problems that they may see as ‘too personal’ to discuss.”

Pelvic floor dysfunction is common, but you don’t have to live with the symptoms.

Do you:

Leak urine when you cough, laugh, stand up or exercise?

Find it hard to make it to the bathroom in time?

Have trouble emptying your bladder completely or feel like you make too many trips to the bathroom?

Have pelvic pain that makes it hard to sit down, have sexual intercourse or participate in medical exams?

Notice that you have trouble exercising or managing household and work-related tasks after childbirth or abdominal pelvic surgery?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, give Warren a call. She will talk to you about your medical history and any problems or concerns you might have. She will complete an evaluation to customize a treatment plan specific to your needs.

“Pelvic floor rehabilitation can help,” Warren said. “You may have more options than you thought. I am inspired by what a huge improvement patients can experience in their quality of life and I enjoy partnering with them to work toward recovery.”

Here are some possible treatments:

Individualized exercise program

Manual Therapy such as stretching and trigger point release

Desensitization techniques

Biofeedback

Putting you in charge of managing your routine.

Incorporating into your treatment plan exercises and activities you already enjoy doing.

With diligent self-care and guidance, the physical therapy team at MHSC may be able to help you gain control of your bladder, decrease pain and increase activity tolerance, reduce your need for medication and prevent the need for surgery.

Contact the MHSC Rehabilitation Clinic at 307-352-8395 to make an appointment with Warren.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields.