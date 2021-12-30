Sweetwater County has a cancer support group

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 29, 2022) – Starting on Monday, January 3rd, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a cancer support group held at Elements-Integrative Wellness Center, that is run by Wyoming Cancer Resource Services. The support group will last for 10 weeks and will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on the 1st Monday of every month.

After 10 weeks the support group curriculum will start over again for newcomers, but also for those who may have missed one of the meetings. This makes it easy for people to join the support group at any time without missing any information. For example, if someone joined during the 7th meeting, they would go to the remaining meetings, and once the curriculum started over, they could attend the 1st to the 6th meetings that they did not originally attend.

This support group is considered a hybrid support group because it has elements of a traditional support group and also happens to be educational. Topics discussed include things like grief, anxiety healthy food, exercise, relationships, and a variety of other topics. Each of these meetings will end with an open discussion.

Every week, a different subject will be discussed. There will be certain guest teachers and guest speakers depending on the subject, including a hypnotist, and a chef that will teach group members how to cook a healthy meal. For more information about the cancer support group, you can call Elements-Integrative Wellness Center at (307) 352-9602.