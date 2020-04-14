Sweetwater County has another COVID-19 case

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — A Rock Springs woman was notified Tuesday, April 14, 2020, she has COVID-19.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by a private lab. The woman in her 40’s is in good condition and self-isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

This will be logged as Sweetwater County’s 10th case. Sunday’s positive COVID-19 case of a traveler from Florida was tested in Sweetwater County, but is not included in county or state totals, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

The traveler remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate in Rock Springs.

Four Sweetwater County people who tested positive are now fully recovered. The others remain in self-isolation in good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home.

Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified. Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified. A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic, but who has not been tested in an effort to conserve testing supplies.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay six-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, not in your hands.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider or call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.