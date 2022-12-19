The Curative testing site closing

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on December 28, 2022. Appointments are available on their website at www.curative.com through December 27, 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:

Aspen Mountain – Travel and pre-procedure testing.

Castle Rock Medical Center – Symptomatic and travel.

Hunter Family Medical – Established patients only.

Rock Springs Community Health Center – Symptomatic and travel testing.

Sterling Urgent Care – Symptomatic and travel testing.

Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic – Symptomatic only. No travel or pre-procedure testing.

Dr. Yeshlur – Pediatric patients, Symptomatic testing only.

Walgreens Pharmacy – Symptomatic and travel testing.

Please contact the location or provider with questions and for costs, hours, and appointment availability.