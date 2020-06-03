Two RS residents test positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by two on Wednesday, June 3, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

The two are in the same household and were notified Wednesday, June 3. Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts.

Case No. 23 is a Rock Springs woman in her 70s. She is in stable condition and is isolating at home.

Case No. 24 is a Rock Springs man in his 60s. He is in good condition and is isolating at home.

Seventeen lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery store, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your cough. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food, or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. For health-related COVID-19 questions, call Public Health at 307-922-5390. Contact Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, and Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.