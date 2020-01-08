WY Health Department seeking creative healthcare solutions

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Jan. 8, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health is seeking applications for creative healthcare solutions to help address certain common healthcare challenges found in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Legislature made a one-time appropriation of $1 million last year for a healthcare innovation studies project. WDH was tasked with setting rules, selecting from applicants and administering the fund.

Studies hoping for support from the fund must have at least one of the following goals:

Reduce costs associated with long-term care, chronic disease or other healthcare services to the state of Wyoming

Allow individuals in need of long-term care to remain in their homes and communities

Develop necessary long-term care or other healthcare services in Wyoming

Use broadband internet to access healthcare services

The department is accepting applications for the project, which must be received by June 30.

More information about the project and the selection process, along with application details and forms, can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/dupre/health-care-innovation-studies/.