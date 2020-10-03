Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 3, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 3, 2020) — Once again, Wyoming topped the century mark in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Friday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed 119 new statewide cases. Friday’s report also put Wyoming’s active case count at 1,225. As of Friday’s WDH website report, the state has 5,289 total cases compared to 4,224 recoveries.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County had five new cases Friday, with the active case count now listed at 12. Albany County led in yesterday’s new case count with 29. In all, 16 Wyoming counties recorded new cases Friday.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 523, Big Horn: 58, Campbell: 322, Carbon: 203, Converse: 102, Crook: 40, Fremont: 673, Goshen: 97, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 29, Laramie: 567, Lincoln: 188, Natrona: 536, Niobrara: 2, Park: 240, Platte: 30, Sheridan: 236, Sublette: 93, Sweetwater: 326, Teton: 564, Uinta: 289, Washakie: 108, and Weston: 30.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s COVID-19 related death toll is now listed at 53. Thursday, the WDH reported two adult men from Natrona County, and another man from Campbell County passed away due to the effects of the virus. (See related story)