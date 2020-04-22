Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 275 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 326

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — As of 3:25 p.m. this afternoon, recovered cases for coronavirus COVID-19 has now reached 275, with laboratory-confirmed cases at 326, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County accounts for 10 of the total cases reported.

Sponsor

WDH is reporting 121 probable cases with Sweetwater County accounting for six of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 6

Big Horn: 1 (1)

Campbell: 14 (4)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 10 (6)

Crook: 4 (1)

Fremont: 51 (6)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1 (2)

Johnson: 11 (4)

Laramie: 78 (36)

Lincoln: 6 (3)

Natrona: 38 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 10 (6)

Teton: 63 (30)

Uinta: 6 (1)

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

Advertisement

21 of the 23 possible counties have confirmed cases. Six deaths have been reported in Wyoming. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.