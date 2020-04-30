Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 373 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 415

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, recovered cases for coronavirus COVID-19 is now at 373, with laboratory-confirmed cases totaling 415, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County accounts for 10 of the total cases reported.

The WDH probable cases decreased by one down to 144. Sweetwater County is still accounting for seven of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 2 (1)

Campbell: 15 (9)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 13 (9)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 108 (8)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1 (2)

Johnson: 11 (4)

Laramie: 98 (47)

Lincoln: 6 (3)

Natrona: 39 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 11 (7)

Teton: 65 (31)

Uinta: 6 (2)

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

21 of the 23 possible counties have reported laboratory-confirmed cases. Deaths in Wyoming still sit at seven. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.