Another death from COVID-19 brings total to 11 in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — Another Fremont County resident previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wyoming has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The newly confirmed death involves a hospitalized adult man who had an existing health condition that put him at a higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. There have now been 11 reported deaths, 596 lab-confirmed cases and 191 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

Disease symptoms, which may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:

Follow current public health orders.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.