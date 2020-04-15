Wyoming’s second coronavirus-related death confirmed

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 15, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the death of a hospitalized Laramie County man previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case.

The older man represents Wyoming’s second reported death associated with COVID-19. There have been 287 confirmed and 105 probable cases reported so far across Wyoming.

“Unfortunately, we have seen this disease touch another Wyoming family in the worst way,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

“While anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, we do know those who are aged 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” Harrist said.

“Because anyone who is sick can pass COVID-19 on to others, it is critical that everyone do their part to help reduce the spread of this disease,” she said. “Wyoming must take this threat seriously.”

WDH recommendations include:

Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home much as possible.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/ . To learn more about State of Wyoming COVID-19 resources and response efforts, visit: https://covid19.wyo.gov/ .