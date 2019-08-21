Become a News Reporter at Wyo4News & WyoRadio

Do you love to write? Are you interested in news and current events? Do you have a desire to keep people informed of what’s happening in the world around them? If so, join our news team at Wyo4News and WyoRadio!

Wyo4News News Reporter

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, and KRKK has an immediate opening for a News Reporter to add to our busy news staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a News Reporter, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s on-line news presence through the WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelors in Journalism or related field preferred.

2-3 years’ experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid an hourly rate. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision, and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.