BRC Family Hearing Solutions Is Seeking Full-Time Receptionist

HIRING FULL-TIME RECEPTIONIST

BRC Family Hearing Solutions is taking applications for a Full-Time Receptionist.

Duties will include but not limited to:

Greet patients upon arrival, obtaining insurance information, and any other necessary data.

Provide new patients with intake form as well as any other necessary documentation.

Answer multi-line phones.

Process payments for patients.

Schedule appointments for new and recurring patients.

Call patients to remind them of upcoming appointments.

Maintain confidentiality of all patient records

Work with Insurance Companies and VA.

Ensure waiting room environment remains quiet, calm, and welcoming

Receptionist Skills:

High School Diploma/GED

1+ years of medical experience a plus but not required

Familiar with MS Office and Google Drive/Email

Benefit package available.

Salary will be determined by experience.

Please bring resume to 198 Uinta Drive in Green River, WY. You will be requested to fill out an application at that time.

Thank you,

BRC Family Hearing Solutions

