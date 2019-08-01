HELP WANTED for Wyo4News & WyoRadio

Welcome to the Wyo4News/WyoRadio Help Wanted page. Please scroll down to see all available job openings.

Wyo4News News Reporter

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a News Reporter to add to our busy news staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a News Reporter, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s on-line news presence through the WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelors in Journalism or related field preferred.

2-3 years’ experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid an hourly rate. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

#####

WyoRadio Media Marketing Specialist

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for Facebook, our webpage and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

One to three years of sales experience preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency of Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills.

Must own motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid a base salary plus potential for bonus. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

####

WyoRadio Board Operator/Intern

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Board Operator/Intern to add to our busy staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Board Operator/Intern, you will operate the board during live local sports events. You may also provide support in the development and day to day production of radio by assisting in planning and producing live and pre-recorded radio and commercials. You could give practical assistance to producers and presenters to ensure that shows are run as smoothly as possible and provide creative input on the development of new commercials to include assistance facilitating as needed at outside events and activities. This is an entry-level, part-time, non-benefitted position.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency of Microsoft Office Word and Excel required

Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment, and computer skills,

This is a part-time, non-benefitted position.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

#####