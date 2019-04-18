[HELP WANTED] Simplot Is Now Hiring

Instrumentation & Electrical Supervisor

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy. We currently have an Instrumentation & Electrical Supervisor position available at our Rock Springs Plant in Rock Springs, WY. The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

SUMMARY

Responsible for overseeing electrical and instrumentation activities including routine and turnaround maintenance throughout the plant. Works directly with other departments in the plant to help insure efficient operation and minimize downtime within manufacturing/mining operations. Promotes new and innovative thinking around equipment reliability. Provide direction and leadership to the electrical group through coaching, problem-solving, personnel management and training to ensure a safe, environmentally sound, and productive environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan, coordinate and supervise the maintenance and repair of all electrical systems in a cost-efficient manner.

Prepare annual operating, capital, and manpower budgets for the electrical department.

Participate in short and long-range forecasting to include process improvement and cost reduction.

Responsible for electrical parts requisition and planning for all electrical projects and parts required.

Enforce and uphold work rules, safety rules, company policies, and procedures.

Supervise material planning to avoid downtime due to lack of personnel or parts.

Conduct required site inspections, supervise safety, housekeeping and reporting.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of electrical techniques and technology to ensure maximum operation and cost efficiency.

Maintains job knowledge by frequent referral to operating and safety procedures, plant directives and goals. Assists in writing procedures. Prepares and conducts monthly team and safety training meetings.

Oversees corrective action teams to examine and resolve problems. Handles personnel problems and takes disciplinary action. Troubleshoots and corrects problems.

REQUIREMENTS

Electrical related degree / license / 5+ years industrial electrical experience preferred. Equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered.

Ability to work well with people – strong interpersonal and supervisory skills.

Ability to use and understand tools and meters associated with electricity and read and understand electrical diagrams.

Good written and oral communication skills; legible handwriting.

Mathematical skills for cost/benefit analysis, cost control and budgeting.

Record of good judgment in reasoning, problem-solving, and decision making.

Proficient in the use of computers with operating knowledge of spreadsheet, word processing, and maintenance management software – Microsoft Office, JDE, and KRONOS desired.

HOW TO APPLY

Visit www.simplot.com/careers

Select Job Search

Select Current Opportunities

Select All Open Positions

Apply to Job ID#7091

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact the JRS Talent and Culture department for assistance at [email protected]

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.**

#####

Production Area Manager

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy. We currently have a Production Area Manager position available at our Rock Springs Plant in Rock Springs, WY. The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

SUMMARY

Incumbents in this position provide leadership and direction in the effective operation and maintenance of equipment and processes in a safe, environmentally sound and efficient manner in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Supervise, schedule, evaluate, train, and motivate hourly personnel. Maintain high level of confidentiality. The incumbent is also expected to provide leadership in process, organizational, and personnel improvement efforts. He/she will also perform at a high level in positively relating to others and positively representing to others the views of his/her leadership. The incumbent will be a proactive maintenance and operations leader, identifying process and equipment vulnerabilities and creating plans to act upon findings.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain good lines of communication among departments, crews, and other supervisors.

Ensure direct reports have the training and tools to complete jobs safely and efficiently.

Strengthen and improve safety in the workplace through compliance with rules and regulations, safety, inspections, and training.

Ensure environmental compliance through proper knowledge and enforcement of procedures and requirements. Maintain good housekeeping standards and expectations.

Participate in and support the CARE about safety program.

Effectively encourage new and innovative ways of thinking.

Set example, sustain open communications, coach hourly employees and provide training opportunities, set goals, conduct performance evaluations, remedy employee work issues.

Uphold respectful workplace policies, enforce work rules.

Supervise operating, maintenance, and troubleshooting processes.

Communicate precise processes and procedures to direct reports.

Attend in-house and outside technical and supervisory seminars and training session.

Troubleshoot, monitor, maintain equipment.

Complete reports and inspections as required.

Control costs to a budget. Be responsible for equipment uptime and account for equipment downtime.

Organize outages to minimize equipment downtime by establishing effective cross-departmental partnerships.

REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

Eight plus years related experience and/or training.

Progressive experience in an industrial environment.

Prior supervisory experience desirable.

HOW TO APPLY

Visit www.simplot.com/careers

Select Job Search

Select Current Opportunities

Select All Open Positions

Apply to Job ID#7092

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact the JRS Talent and Culture department for assistance at [email protected]

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.**

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)