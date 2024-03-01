Hiring: Infinity Power & Controls has an immediate opening for a Wyoming Licensed Apprentice Electrician

Immediate Opening for a Wyoming Licensed Apprentice Electrician! Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 24 years and our services are in demand!

We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits. Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Apprentice Electricians with a pay range of $20.00/hr. – $28.00/hr. for qualified applicants based on your current license. We also offer:

Partial premiums paid for employee health insurance for employee and family

AFLAC Cancer, Accident, Dental and Short-Term Disability

Vision Plan

Paid Premium for a $100,000.00 Life Insurance Policy

401(k) Plan

Paid Time Off

Paid Holidays

Education Assistance

Like variety in your work? We offer you the opportunity to be in residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal settings.

Tired of being away from the family in your current job? You will have the ability to be home or close to home most nights.

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent

Current Wyoming Electrical Apprentice License

Must be enrolled in an accredited institution for 144 hours per year of directly related coursework as required by the State of Wyoming to be completed outside of working hours on the apprentice’s own time.

Excellent Customer Service skills required. Communication and organizational skills required.

Computer proficiency and technical aptitude with the ability to utilize Microsoft Office Suite programs required.

Must have a current driver’s license and clean driving record according to our insurance standard.

Email your resume to [email protected] or visit www.infinitypower.com . Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer

