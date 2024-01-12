Hiring: Infinity Power is looking for a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 23 years and our services are in demand! We currently have an opening for a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic to care for our fleet of vehicles, trailers, skid steer, backhoe, mini-excavator, forklifts, and aerial lift machinery.

Job Responsibilities:

As a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic you will maintain our company to ensure safe reliable transportation for our employees. Successful candidate will have experience with gas and diesel engines along with small engine repair and maintenance and repair of equipment (backhoe, skid steer, mini excavator, trailers). Candidate must have the ability to diagnose mechanical problems, order parts and fix as needed. Candidate will also keep and maintain meticulous service records for all company vehicles, equipment, and trailers. Will work and communicate directly with other team members and owners to achieve safe and efficient operations. Must repair and maintain equipment in a timely, cost-effective, safe, and friendly manner.

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent

Minimum 2 years experience in a similar role.

In-depth knowledge of vehicle diagnostics, and mechanical systems.

Strong attention to detail with an aptitude for problem-solving.

Previous welding and fabrication experience.

Excellent communication and customer service skills

General Knowledge of Word and Excel and Email.

Certification from a vocational school or trade school is preferred but not required.

Must have a current driver’s license and clean driving record according to our insurance standard.

Class A CDL or ability to acquire within 30 days of employment

Our Excellent Benefit Package Includes:

Competitive Wages

Health insurance for employee and family

AFLAC Cancer, Accident, and Short-Term Disability

Delta Dental

Vision Plan

Paid Premium for a $100,000.00 Life Insurance Policy

401(k) Plan

PTO Time

Education Assistance

You may apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

