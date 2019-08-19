Homax Oil Sales, Inc. is now hiring!
Positions Available
Transport – Tank Wagon Driver – Mechanic
Increased starting wages. The ideal candidate would have a Class A CDL with TX endorsements, Class B Minimum, or experienced mechanic (CDL not required)! You must be able to pass a drug test as well as have a clean driving record! The typical workweek would be Monday – Friday.
We are committed to safety.
Apply in person or call:
Homax Oil Sales – 505 D Street
Ask for Mike 307-362-8888
OR email [email protected]
- Great Benefits
- Matching 401K
- Paid vacations & holidays
- Health Insurance
- Modern maintained fleet
- Home nightly
(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)