Infinity Power and Controls: Hiring A Warehouse/Purchasing Supervisor

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the electrical, automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 21 years. We are looking for a positive, team and goal-oriented individuals to complete our dynamic team as a Warehouse/Purchasing Supervisor.

Job Responsibilities:

As a Warehouse/Purchasing Supervisor, you will maintain adequate inventory and equipment in the warehouse for panel builders, field crews, electricians, customers and engineers and will be responsible for all procurement and purchasing activities for the company. This position is supervisory in nature.

Job Qualifications:

Must have a High School Diploma or GED equivalent.

Associates or Bachelor’s Degree in related field desirable.

Basic knowledge of electrical equipment, previous purchasing or warehouse experience proven by three to five years’ experience is desirable.

Professional purchasing certifications through American Purchasing Society such as CPP, CPPM, CGPP or GPDW desirable.

Our Excellent Benefit Package Includes:

Competitive Wages

Premiums paid for employee health insurance

AFLAC Cancer, Accident, Dental and Short Term Disability

Vision Plan

Paid Life Insurance Policy

401(k) Plan

Vacation, Sick and Holiday Pay

Education Assistance

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resume’ and cover letter must accompany Application. You may also email your resume and cover letter to [email protected] or apply online at www.infinitypower.com or for more information. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

