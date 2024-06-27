Infinity Power and Controls is hiring a Panel Builder to join their team!

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation, and controls industry for the past 24 years and our services are in demand! We currently have an opening for a Panel Builder to build, program and troubleshoot electrical panels.

Job Responsibilities:

As a Panel Builder, you will build panels by example and by using blueprints. You will also test panels for accuracy and quality of work performed prior to panels being delivered to customers and end-users.

Job Qualifications:

· High School diploma or GED.

· A.A.S. in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred.

· Current Wyoming Low Voltage License a plus.

· Any experience in the automation industry is a plus but not required.

· Must have demonstrated ability to read and interpret electrical diagrams.

· Ability to use computer, Microsoft Office Suite, Excel, Outlook, and Word.

· Good communication and organizational skills.

· Current driver’s license and clean driving record according to our insurance standard.

Our Excellent Benefit Package Includes:

· Competitive Wages

· Health insurance for employee and family

· AFLAC Cancer, Accident and Short-Term Disability

· Delta Dental

· Vision Plan

· Paid Premium for a $100,000.00 Life Insurance Policy

· 401(k) Plan

· PTO Time

· Education Assistance

You may apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.