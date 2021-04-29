Infinity Power and Controls is hiring for a Field Technician!

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 21 years. We are looking for a positive, team and goal-oriented individuals to complete our dynamic team as a Field Technician.

Job Responsibilities:

As a Field Technician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will also participate in installation of specialty outdoor lighting and other duties as assigned.

Job Qualifications:

Associate’s degree in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred.

Current Wyoming Low Voltage license or ability to obtain within six months of employment.

Willing to travel.

Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standard.

High school diploma or GED is required.

Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

Our Excellent Benefits Package Includes:

Competitive Wages

Premiums paid for employee health insurance

AFLAC Cancer, Accident, Dental and Short Term Disability

Vision Plan

Paid Life Insurance Policy

401(k) Plan

Vacation, Sick and Holiday Pay

Education Assistance

Assistance with FRC’s and Tool Allowance

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Infinity Power and Controls, LLC, 1701 DeCora Dr., Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or apply online at www.infinitypower.com.

