Infinity Power and Controls is hiring! Sign-On Bonus & Community Referral Bonus Offered!

Immediate Opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician!

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 20 years and our services are in demand! We have work waiting for the right person.

We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits? Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Journeyman Electricians with a starting wage of $30.00 an hour for qualified applicants, PLUS a Sign-On Bonus. We also offer:

Premiums paid for employee health insurance for employee and family

AFLAC Cancer, Accident, Dental and Short-Term Disability

Vision Plan

Paid Premium for a $100,000.00 Life Insurance Policy

401(k) Plan

Vacation, Sick and Holiday Pay

Education Assistance

Like variety in your work? We offer you the opportunity to be in residential, commercial, industrial and municipal settings.

Tired of being away from the family in your current job? You will have the ability to be home or close to home most nights.

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications:

Current Wyoming Journeyman license by test or reciprocity required. Additional licenses a plus.

Any combination of education or Associates’ degree in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred.

Willing to travel.

Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standard.

High school diploma or GED is required.

Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit www.infinitypower.com Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Community Referral Bonus Offered: Not a Journeyman Electrician, but you know one who is looking for steady, reliable employment? Infinity Power and Controls is offering a Community Referral Bonus of a $500.00 Chamber Gift Certificate to a single community member who refers a Journeyman Electrician! Once the Journeyman Electrician successfully completes 6 months of employment, the certificate will be rewarded to the first person who referred the electrician. Details of the referral plan are available from IPC upon request. Some restrictions apply.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)