Infinity Power & Controls Is Looking To Hire A Journeyman Electrician

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 19 years and our services are in demand! We currently have an opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician! We are an employer who can offer you variety in your career with opportunities to work in residential, commercial, industrial and municipal settings. A successful candidate will enjoy our new, updated wage scale for Journeyman Electricians! f you enjoy a diverse working environment with the ability to be home or close to home most nights, then we are the employer for you!!

Job Responsibilities:

As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Job Qualifications:

Current Wyoming Journeyman license by test or reciprocity required. Additional licenses a plus.

Any combination of education or Associates degree in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred.

Willing to travel.

Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standard.

High school diploma or GED is required.

Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

Our Excellent Benefits Package Includes:

Competitive Wages – Starting wage of $30.00/hour for qualified, successful applicants!

Premiums paid for employee health insurance for employee and family

AFLAC Cancer, Accident, Dental and Short Term Disability

Vision Plan

Paid Premium for a $100,000.00 Life Insurance Policy

401(k) Plan

Vacation, Sick and Holiday Pay

Education Assistance

Assistance with FRC’s and Tool Allowance

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.