The J.R. Simplot is looking for Laborers in Rock Springs, WY

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.

Summary

Laborers, under the direction of the Laborer Supervisor, learn processes and procedures for ensuring efficient and safe plant operation and industrial cleaning. Laborers are expected to fill internal operations postings as they become available

Key Responsibilities

Maintain knowledge of necessary PPE and other equipment needed to safely perform work duties

Maintain a safe working environment by complying with all rules and regulations, and continuously practice safety while performing duties; follow proper chemical handling procedures

Routinely inspect the condition of equipment, pumps, piping, gauges, valves, etc.

Routine tank cleaning

Perform filter maintenance, including filter changes and cleaning

Routine vessel entries and cleaning

Fire watch and entry attendant duties

Plant housekeeping, including painting, snow removal, etc.

Operate forklift, man lift, skid steer loaders, front-end loaders, and other associated equipment

Routine plant maintenance using assorted hand tools

Document and clearly communicates turnovers

Typical Education

High School Diploma or GED

Relevant Experience

Ability and willingness to learn procedures and plant operations to advance into operations as positions become available

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications including but not limited to Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.

Excellent verbal and written communication

Possess time management skills and demonstrate punctuality

Must have a positive, pleasant, friendly, energetic, professional image and demeanor

Must be able to balance multiple tasks and work well under pressure

Demonstrate strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Show initiative and willingness to learn and grow with the company; team player with a strong work ethic

Experience and knowledge of environments that include materials requiring Process Safety Management is a plus

Compensation Data

Hourly Wage: $31.06

Other Information

The regular schedule is Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. However, this job could require the ability to work twelve hours per day including holidays, weekends, and night shifts in a chemical production plant that operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Job duties may require the ability to bend, stoop, reach, lift, grip, push, pull, move and/or carry product, which may be in excess of 50 pounds.

This individual may be required to stand for extended periods of time while conducting tests.

The hiring process for candidates being considered may include Work Keys testing, on-site interviews, pre-employment testing & background checks

Job Requisition ID: 13895

Travel Required: None

Location(s): ABW Plant – Rock Springs

Country: United States

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified applicants for

employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender

expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran

status, marital status, or any other protected status.**

