JENNMAR Services Is Now Hiring, Offering Mine Safety and Health Administration Classes

2702 Commercial Way • Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 • (307) 362-3325

Greetings! The following is our schedule for Mine Safety and Health Administration classes.

These classes are open to the public, including businesses that require MHSA.

We offer 2 courses — a surface course and a surface / underground course.

(To qualify for an Annual, you must have proof of 1-year employment using your MSHA papers. Ex: a previous annual, a letter from employer, etc.)

Please contact JENNMAR Services @ 307-362-3325 for cost information

** Classes may be changed or canceled at any time, due to Holidays, Lack of participation, or scheduling conflicts with our trainer **

*** Taking these courses in no way guarantees you a position with Jennmar Services or any of its affiliates***

SURFACE

August 26 – 28

September 30 – October 2

October 28 – 30

November 18 – 20

December 16 – 18

UNDERGROUND

August 26 – 29

September 30 – October 3

October 28 – 31

November 18 – 21

December 16 – 19

ANNUAL

August 30

October 4

November 1

November 22

December 20

Who We Are

We are a full-service staffing company that provides personnel for all types of industries – coal and hard rock mining, construction, manufacturing, and the industrial sector.

Formerly Price Mine Service, with five offices in the West, we have long­standing clients throughout the area.

We work for both the employer and the employee. If you’re looking for work, we will match your industry skills with the right employer.

Our Employees

Our employees are our most important assets. We treat them as such by providing them with:

Competitive wages paid bi-weekly. Direct deposit available.

Comprehensive benefits plan offering Medical, Dental, Vision and Life coverage

401 k (after one year of service).

Per diems for out-of-town work (by customer agreement)

MSHA training — New Miner training, Underground/Surface, Annual Refresher Training for the experienced miner, and Annual Electrical Retraining.

We have many open positions available. Apply at Jennmarservices.jobs to start your career today!

2702 Commercial Way • Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 • (307) 362-3325

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)