Let Your Creativity Shine With WyoRadio & Wyo4News

Do you consider yourself a creative person? Do you like to take photos and or/interesting videos? Are you looking for a career that allows you to be creative with words and visuals? Then we’re definitely looking for YOU! WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, and KRKK and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Production Assistant to add to our busy staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Production Assistant, you will work with the sales staff to produce, or assist in the production of, video, digital static ads, and radio ads through videography, video/audio editing, and writing. Assist with writing, copying, pasting of stories and news articles for Wyo4News and social media.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required

Film or video production experience preferred including Adobe Premiere Pro and Photoshop

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency of Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required

Knowledge of basic office equipment, and computer skills

Must own motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to shoot video

Must maintain a current driver’s license and insurance on vehicle

Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and meet deadlines required

Must be creative and organized

Attention to detail is a must and advertising copy and scripts must be correct purveying the proper message

This is a regular, full-time position. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision, and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.