Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

4/7/2023 – WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for FaceBook, our webpage, and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

One to three years of sales experience is preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills.

Must own a motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

This is a regular, full-time position. The salary is $15/hour plus commission. A Competitive benefits package including holiday pay, health, dental, and vision are also offered. WyoRadio offers Paid Time Off (PTO) for the successful candidate.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application and resume to [email protected] Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

3/30/2023 – Century Equipment Company is looking for an Experience Mechanic. Must have own tools and must have construction equipment experience. Great benefits package and more. Please apply in person at 425 Jonah Drive, Rock Springs, WY.

3/30/2023 – The Sweetwater County Child Development Center is hiring for multiple positions. Special Education Teacher in Training, Preschool Teacher, Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) or SLP-A (Full or Part Time), and Special Education Teacher. For more information on these positions, please click HERE.

Please send your resumes or questions to Niki McKenzie at [email protected].

3/17/2023 – Seppie Physical Therapy is looking for a Physical Therapy Aide. This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday with Paid Time Off, Health Insurance options, and 401K.

Duties include assisting providers with patient treatments, prepping and cleaning exam rooms, supplying inventory, scheduling, and communicating effectively with patients. Professional dress is required. No certification needed will train individuals interested in healthcare, kinesiology, or sports medicine. $12-$15 per hour depending on experience.

Please apply in person at 416 W. Blair Ave. or email resume to [email protected]

4/7/2023 – Hager Industries is hiring for multiple positions. They are looking for:

Heavy Industrial Mechanics

QC NDE Shop inspector

Machinists

Project Managers

Inside Sales

All interested applicants can apply in person at Hager Industries, located at 61 Purple Sage Road in Rock Springs (I-80 exit 99).

For more information, please click here.

4/14/2023 – Infinity Power and Controls currently has an opening for a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic to care for our fleet of vehicles, trailers, skid steer, backhoe, mini-excavator, forklifts, and aerial lift machinery.

Job Responsibilities: As a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic, you will maintain our company to ensure safe reliable transportation for our employees. The successful candidate will have experience with gas and diesel engines along with small engine repair and maintenance and repair of equipment (backhoe, skid steer, mini excavator, trailers). Candidate must have the ability to diagnose mechanical problems, order parts and fix as needed. The candidate will also keep and maintain meticulous service records for all company vehicles, equipment, and trailers. Will work and communicate directly with other team members and owners to achieve safe and efficient operations. Must repair and maintain equipment in a timely, cost-effective, safe, and friendly manner. Pay range of $23.00 – $28.00/hour, depending on experience. More job description can be found HERE.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected] Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

4/7/2023 – The Ponderosa Bar is looking for Bartenders – flexible and reliable, apply in person at 41 E. Railroad Ave. in Green River, Wyoming.

4/7/2023 – Bunning Transfer is hiring and has several immediate openings. They are looking for candidates to fill the following positions: Diesel Mechanic, Winch Truck Operator, Rig Move Swamper, Crane Rigger and CDL Driver. Training is available for most positions, pay is based on experience and a valid driver’s license is required.

Applications are available at Bunning Transfer’s main office, located at 1600 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

4/7/2023 – Southwest Counseling Services is looking for Treatment Support Staff. Treatment Support Staff at Southwest Counseling provide non-clinical ancillary services to adults living in residential treatment for Mental Health or Substance Abuse treatment. This position works with clients to improve their overall mental health and recovery, improve daily living skills, generate increased wellness, quality of life, ability to maintain a clean and sober lifestyle, and obtain the skills and tools to become responsible and productive members of society. This position has Part-time and Full-time opportunities available for evening, night, and weekend shifts. The current pay is $15.66. Full-time employees are eligible for full benefits including annual and sick time, dental, health, vision, EAP, and Wyoming Retirement paid by the employer. Part-time employees receive EAP and Wyoming retirement paid by employer.

Minimum Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent. At least 21 years old. Ability to pass a criminal background investigation. A valid driver’s license and clean driving record. Proficient with a computer and the required software necessary to complete job functions. Available to work evenings, nights, and weekends.

and

Southwest Counseling Services is looking for a Licensed Mental Health/Substance Abuse Professional. The Licensed Mental Health/Substance Abuse Professional is responsible for providing direct clinical Services to clients of Southwest Counseling Service. The overall purpose is to provide quality service delivered with dignity and respect for the client and community. This service is aimed at improving the client’s overall mental health, and generating increased community wellness. The Licensed Mental Health Professional will practice in an ethical manner, work with colleagues and clients with respect, and will be subject to the supervision of his/her activities. An assigned Manager or any member of the management team will supervise the Licensed Mental Health Professional.

Minimum Qualifications:

1. Completion of a Master’s Degree in a clinical program that is regionally accredited and that is primarily oriented to mental health or substance abuse service delivery.

2. Eligibility for licensure in the State of Wyoming.

3. Completion of a supervised clinical experience, preferably as part of the degree program, comprising a minimum of 200 hours.

4. Ability to pass a criminal background investigation or demonstrate rehabilitation.

5. Proficient with a computer and the required software programs required by the profession.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Kasandra via email to inquire about the position at [email protected].

4/7/2023 – True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is looking to hire a New Team Member to join their team! This position is part-time and requires a flexible schedule. If interested, please apply online at www.truecaremovers.com or email your resume to [email protected]

4/7/2023 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position. Visit WesternWyomingBeverages.com slash careers to apply!

4/7/2023 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – Fastest growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training, and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

4/7/2023 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring for Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

4/7/2023 – Standard Motor has an immediate opening for an Automotive Inventory Manager.

$25-$35hr + health insurance and 401k with match, paid vacation, and more! Experience in the auto industry is a must! Excellent computer and communication skills are an absolute necessity! Clean, hard-working, motivated, and career-minded? Come grow with us! Are you currently employed in a position like this? Let’s talk about your sign-on bonus! Lots of opportunities for growth! Please send your resume to [email protected]

