Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

10/6/2023 – WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for FaceBook, our webpage, and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

One to three years of sales experience is preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills.

Must own a motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

This is a regular, full-time position. The salary is $15/hour plus commission. A Competitive benefits package including holiday pay, health, dental, and vision are also offered. WyoRadio offers Paid Time Off (PTO) for the successful candidate.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application and resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

10/6/23 – Southwest Counseling is looking for a Part-Time Front Desk Clerk. The Front Desk Clerk is responsible for representing SCS to the public and clients in a professional and dignified manner and assisting the public and clients in obtaining services. The purpose is to provide quality support service for the clients and clinical staff of SCS. The Front Desk Clerk will practice in an ethical manner and will be subject to supervision of his/her activities by the Office Manager or any member of the Management Team when appropriate.

Starting pay is $15.66 per hour, 29 hours a week.

For more information and how to apply, please visit www.swcounseling.org.

10/6/2023 – Infinity Power and Controls currently has an opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician .

We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits and Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Journeyman Electricians with a pay range of $32.00 – $38.00/hour DOE for qualified applicants.

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications: Current Wyoming Journeyman license by test or reciprocity required. Additional licenses are a plus. Any combination of education or an associate’s degree in Electrical Instrumentation or a Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation is preferred. Willing to travel. Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standard. High school diploma or GED is required. Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

For more information and job description, click HERE.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

10/6/2023 – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is seeking a Senior OSHA Specialist located in Rock Springs. They are looking for an individual who will provide consultation services and administer recognition and exemption programs for private employers within the State of Wyoming. The position will schedule and conduct comprehensive health and safety surveys of Wyoming workplaces to educate employers and enforce the safety and health standards of the Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Act. The Senior OSHA Specialist will also write extensive reports documenting hazards, evaluating safety programs, establishing improvement plans, and providing training classes on various regulatory topics.

For more information about this position and how to apply, please click here.

10/6/2023 – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is seeking an Attorney located in Rock Springs. You must be licensed to practice law in Wyoming. Provide legal representation to indigent clients charged with a crime(s); conducts interviews with clients and witnesses; prepares motions, briefs, memorandum, and other legal documents; argues motions before trial court; represents clients at court hearings and trials.

More information and how to apply can be found HERE.

10/6/2023 – The Ponderosa Bar is seeking reliable night-shift bartenders. Please apply in person, 41 E. Railroad Avenue in Green River. Must be 21 years of age.

10/6/2023 – True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is looking to hire a New Team Member to join their team! This position is part-time and requires a flexible schedule. If interested, please apply online at www.truecaremovers.com or email your resume to [email protected].

10/6/2023 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position. Visit Careers – Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc.. to apply!

10/6/2023 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – The fastest growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training, and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

10/6/2023 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring for Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

10/6/2023 – Southwest Counseling Services is looking for Treatment Support Staff. Treatment Support Staff at Southwest Counseling provide non-clinical ancillary services to adults living in residential treatment for Mental Health or Substance Abuse treatment. This position works with clients to improve their overall mental health and recovery, improve daily living skills, generate increased wellness, quality of life, ability to maintain a clean and sober lifestyle, and obtain the skills and tools to become responsible and productive members of society. This position has Part-time and Full-time opportunities available for evening, night, and weekend shifts. The current pay is $15.66. Full-time employees are eligible for full benefits including annual and sick time, dental, health, vision, EAP, and Wyoming Retirement paid by the employer. Part-time employees receive EAP and Wyoming retirement paid by employer.

Minimum Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent. At least 21 years old. Ability to pass a criminal background investigation. A valid driver’s license and clean driving record. Proficient with a computer and the required software necessary to complete job functions. Available to work evenings, nights, and weekends.

and

Southwest Counseling Services is looking for a Licensed Mental Health/Substance Abuse Professional. The Licensed Mental Health/Substance Abuse Professional is responsible for providing direct clinical Services to clients of Southwest Counseling Service. The overall purpose is to provide quality service delivered with dignity and respect for the client and community. This service is aimed at improving the client’s overall mental health, and generating increased community wellness. The Licensed Mental Health Professional will practice in an ethical manner, work with colleagues and clients with respect, and will be subject to the supervision of his/her activities. An assigned Manager or any member of the management team will supervise the Licensed Mental Health Professional.

Minimum Qualifications:

1. Completion of a Master’s Degree in a clinical program that is regionally accredited and that is primarily oriented to mental health or substance abuse service delivery.

2. Eligibility for licensure in the State of Wyoming.

3. Completion of a supervised clinical experience, preferably as part of the degree program, comprising a minimum of 200 hours.

4. Ability to pass a criminal background investigation or demonstrate rehabilitation.

5. Proficient with a computer and the required software programs required by the profession.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Kasandra via email to inquire about the position at [email protected].

