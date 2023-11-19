Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

11/19/23 – WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for FaceBook, our webpage, and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

One to three years of sales experience is preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills.

Must own a motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

This is a regular, full-time position. The salary is $15/hour plus commission. A Competitive benefits package including holiday pay, health, dental, and vision are also offered. WyoRadio offers Paid Time Off (PTO) for the successful candidate.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application and resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

11/19/23 – Infinity Power and Controls currently has an opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician .

We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits and Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Journeyman Electricians with a pay range of $32.00 – $38.00/hour DOE for qualified applicants.

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications: Current Wyoming Journeyman license by test or reciprocity required. Additional licenses are a plus. Any combination of education or an associate’s degree in Electrical Instrumentation or a Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation is preferred. Willing to travel. Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standards. A high school diploma or GED is required. Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

For more information and job description, click HERE.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

11/19/23 – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is seeking a Senior OSHA Specialist located in Rock Springs. They are looking for an individual who will provide consultation services and administer recognition and exemption programs for private employers within the State of Wyoming. The position will schedule and conduct comprehensive health and safety surveys of Wyoming workplaces to educate employers and enforce the safety and health standards of the Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Act. The Senior OSHA Specialist will also write extensive reports documenting hazards, evaluating safety programs, establishing improvement plans, and providing training classes on various regulatory topics.

For more information about this position and how to apply, please click here.

11/19/23 – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is seeking an Attorney located in Rock Springs. You must be licensed to practice law in Wyoming. Provide legal representation to indigent clients charged with a crime(s); conduct interviews with clients and witnesses; prepare motions, briefs, memorandum, and other legal documents; argue motions before trial court; represent clients at court hearings and trials.

More information and how to apply can be found HERE.

10/6/2023 – True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is looking to hire a New Team Member to join their team! This position is part-time and requires a flexible schedule. If interested, please apply online at www.truecaremovers.com or email your resume to [email protected].

11/19/23 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position. Visit Careers – Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc.. to apply!

11/19/23 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – The fastest growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training, and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

11/19/23 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring for Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

11/19/23 – Southwest Counseling Services is looking for Treatment Support Staff. Treatment Support Staff at Southwest Counseling provide non-clinical ancillary services to adults living in residential treatment for Mental Health or Substance Abuse treatment. This position works with clients to improve their overall mental health and recovery, improve daily living skills, generate increased wellness, quality of life, ability to maintain a clean and sober lifestyle, and obtain the skills and tools to become responsible and productive members of society. This position has Part-time and Full-time opportunities available for evening, night, and weekend shifts. The current pay is $15.66. Full-time employees are eligible for full benefits including annual and sick time, dental, health, vision, EAP, and Wyoming Retirement paid by the employer. Part-time employees receive EAP and Wyoming retirement paid by the employer.

Minimum Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent. At least 21 years old. Ability to pass a criminal background investigation. A valid driver’s license and clean driving record. Proficient with a computer and the required software necessary to complete job functions. Available to work evenings, nights, and weekends.

and

Southwest Counseling Services is looking for a Licensed Mental Health/Substance Abuse Professional. The Licensed Mental Health/Substance Abuse Professional is responsible for providing direct clinical Services to clients of Southwest Counseling Service. The overall purpose is to provide quality service delivered with dignity and respect for the client and community. This service is aimed at improving the client’s overall mental health and generating increased community wellness. The Licensed Mental Health Professional will practice in an ethical manner, work with colleagues and clients with respect, and will be subject to the supervision of his/her activities. An assigned Manager or any member of the management team will supervise the Licensed Mental Health Professional.

Minimum Qualifications:

1. Completion of a Master’s Degree in a clinical program that is regionally accredited and that is primarily oriented to mental health or substance abuse service delivery.

2. Eligibility for licensure in the State of Wyoming.

3. Completion of a supervised clinical experience, preferably as part of the degree program, comprising a minimum of 200 hours.

4. Ability to pass a criminal background investigation or demonstrate rehabilitation.

5. Proficient with a computer and the required software programs required by the profession.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Kasandra via email to inquire about the position at [email protected].

11/19/23- Whisler Chevrolet is looking for a Front Desk Receptionist.

Whisler Chevrolet is looking to add a positive and self-motivated individual as a Front Desk Receptionist who will greet our customers in the showroom and via phone! This dealership provides an excellent environment to progress your career in the automotive Industry.

***YOU MUST APPLY IN PERSON AT THE DEALERSHIP SHOWROOM***

The Receptionist is responsible for managing communication along with many clerical duties and will maintain top-level Customer Service Interface.

Job Responsibilities:

Answer incoming calls on a multi-line phone system, screen, and direct accordingly.

Greet all customers entering the dealership; direct them to appropriate destinations.

Handle customer service-related issues and communications accordingly.

General administrative and clerical support.

Complies with all safety rules and processes.

Adhere to the established dress code policy at all times.

Safeguard customer and dealer information per established policy.

Other related duties as may be assigned.

Job Requirements:

Typical work schedule is Tuesday-Friday 9 am-6 pm and Saturday 9 am-5 pm.

1-2 years of experience in a Reception role is strongly preferred.

Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures.

Must have computer proficiency; and knowledge of relevant software applications.

Valid driver’s license and clean driving record.

Must be able to pass a background check and drug screening.

*APPLY IN PERSON at Whisler Chevrolet, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, WY. **Resumes will be accepted at the dealership.**

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental Insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

and

Whisler Chevrolet is looking for a full-time Parts Department Associate

Parts Associate | Responsibilities

Provides high-level service to internal and external customers

Oversee the parts sales process from start to finish

Receives payment from retail customers or obtains credit authorization

Communicate with customer on parts status

Communicate with staff and customers in a friendly and professional manner

Be able to read and understand the parts catalog when looking up parts

Answers phone calls, providing price quotes and other information

Reviews body shop estimates to be sure the parts that are ordered are correct and all pricing is in line with the estimate

Pulls and fills orders from stock

Maintain weekly bin checks to ensure the accuracy of stock

Notifies parts manager of out-of-stock parts or shop materials that need immediate attention

Locates out-of-stock parts from outside sources and submits an emergency order, if necessary

Make sure all internal requests for parts are billed on the service repair order

Set up orders for daily shipment, delivery, or pick-up

Parts Associate | Qualifications

Have a High School Diploma or equivalent

Have 5 years of experience with auto parts sales (preferred)

Are able to work in a fast-paced work environment

Have strong organizational and time management skills

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals

Ability to tolerate inclement weather conditions (hot and cold) and still accomplish tasks at hand

Parts Sales Jobs | Benefits:

Medical, Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Paid Vacation

***YOUR INCOME RANGE MAY VARY BASED ON YOUR EXPERIENCE***

Be sure to email your resume to Brian Friel.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000.00 – $65,000.00 per year

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental Insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Experience:

Parts Department: 2 years (Preferred)

Work Location: In person

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!