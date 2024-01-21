Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

01/14/2024 – WyoRadio, Southwest Wyoming’s home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, KRKK and Wyo4News, winner of the Best Use of Digital Media in a Large Market from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters, would like to add you to our team as a Media Graphic Design Specialist to add to our creative, community-minded staff.

As a Media Graphic Design Specialist, you will enhance and maintain WyoRadio’s and Wyo4News’ on-air/online information presence through WyoRadio’s radio stations, station websites, and Wyo4News.com and Facebook.com/Wyo4News as well as any other social media platforms employed by the company. You will also be an integral part of our Wyo4News Reporting team.

Bachelor’s in Marketing or related field preferred. 2-3 Years’ experience in advertising or ad creation preferred. Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including: Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks. Knowledge of Adobe Audition is preferred.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid a competitive wage based on your experience. We offer you a Competitive benefits package including PTO, holiday pay, health, dental, and vision. You will be a part of a fun and exciting team of professionals who enjoy a creative atmosphere and camaraderie. More information can be found here.

To apply for either position, you may email your application, resume and work samples to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

01/14/2024 – WyoRadio, Southwest Wyoming’s home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, KRKK, and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our social media pages such as Facebook, our webpage, and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required. One to three years of sales experience is preferred. Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft Office Word and Excel required. Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary. Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required. Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills. Must own a motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

As a regular, full-time employee, you will be paid a base hourly wage and commission. If you prefer to look at part-time we can offer an hourly wage and commission or a commission-only rate. If you elect to look at a contract position, a competitive commission rate will be offered. A Competitive benefits package including PTO, holiday pay, health, dental, and vision are also offered to regular full-time employees.

For more information, click here.

To apply for either position, you may email your application, resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

01/20/2024 – Deer Trail Assisted Living is looking for full-time Certified Nursing Assistants. If they have their current Wyoming license, they can apply at Deer Trail at 2360 Reagan Ave. in Rock Springs. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/deertrailassistedliving

01/14/2024 – Infinity Power and Controls currently have an opening for a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic to care for our fleet of vehicles, trailers, skid steer, backhoe, mini-excavator, forklifts, and aerial lift machinery.

As a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic you will maintain our company to ensure safe reliable transportation for our employees. Successful candidate will have experience with gas and diesel engines along with small engine repair and maintenance and repair of equipment (backhoe, skid steer, mini excavator, trailers). Candidate must have the ability to diagnose mechanical problems, order parts and fix as needed. Candidate will also keep and maintain meticulous service records for all company vehicles, equipment, and trailers. Will work and communicate directly with other team members and owners to achieve safe and efficient operations. Must repair and maintain equipment in a timely, cost-effective, safe, and friendly manner.

For more information, click here.

You may apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

01/07/2024 – Infinity Power and Controls currently has an opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician .01

We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits and Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Journeyman Electricians with a pay range of $32.00 – $38.00/hour DOE for qualified applicants.

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications: Current Wyoming Journeyman license by test or reciprocity required. Additional licenses are a plus. Any combination of education or an associate’s degree in Electrical Instrumentation or a Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation is preferred. Willing to travel. Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standards. A high school diploma or GED is required. Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

For more information and job description, click HERE.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

01/07/2024 – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is seeking an Attorney located in Rock Springs. You must be licensed to practice law in Wyoming. Provide legal representation to indigent clients charged with a crime(s); conduct interviews with clients and witnesses; prepare motions, briefs, memorandum, and other legal documents; argue motions before trial court; represent clients at court hearings and trials.

More information and how to apply can be found HERE.

01/07/2024 – True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is looking to hire a New Team Member to join their team! This position is part-time and requires a flexible schedule. If interested, please apply online at www.truecaremovers.com or email your resume to [email protected].

01/07/2024 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position.

Visit Careers – Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc.. to apply!

01/07/2024 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – The fastest-growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training, and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

01/07/2024 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring for Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!