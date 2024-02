Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

01/14/2024 – WyoRadio, Southwest Wyoming’s home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, KRKK and Wyo4News, winner of the Best Use of Digital Media in a Large Market from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters, would like to add you to our team as an Early Beat News Reporter to add to our creative, community-minded staff.

Do your friends say you’re nosy?

Do you need to know everybody’s business?

Are you the person that everyone gravitates to for local info?

We are looking for someone to take us to the next level for news and information!

Go to our websites at www.wyoradio.net and www.Wyo4News.com and take a look around!

Think you can make us better? We want to talk!

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications:

Bachelor’s in Journalism, Communication, or related field preferred.

2-3 years experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite; including: Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition is preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

Oh yes – we offer competitive wages and great benefits! Hours are 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. M-F with some weekend coverage. The rate of pay is $14.00/hr. – $16.00/hr. DOE.

Really, really interested? Email your resume to [email protected]. We’re taking applications until the position is filled. Equal Opportunity Employer

02/23/2024 – Infinity Power and Controls currently have an opening for a Wyoming Licensed Apprentice Electrician. Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Apprentice Electricians with a pay range of $20.00/hr. – $28.00/hr. for qualified applicants based on your current license.

You may apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

02/23/2024 – White Mountain Water and Sewer District has an opening for a Full-time Administrative Professional. Applicants must possess excellent customer service, organization, time management, and communication skills. Excel, Word, Outlook, QuickBooks, Inventory, Collections, A/P, and A/R experience required. Applicants must be honest, dependable, reliable, professional, and positive. Pre-employment and background checks required. E-mail resume to: [email protected].

01/20/2024 – Deer Trail Assisted Living is looking for full-time Certified Nursing Assistants. If they have their current Wyoming license, they can apply at Deer Trail at 2360 Reagan Ave. in Rock Springs. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/deertrailassistedliving

01/14/2024 – Infinity Power and Controls currently have an opening for a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic to care for our fleet of vehicles, trailers, skid steer, backhoe, mini-excavator, forklifts, and aerial lift machinery.

As a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic you will maintain our company to ensure safe reliable transportation for our employees. Successful candidate will have experience with gas and diesel engines along with small engine repair and maintenance and repair of equipment (backhoe, skid steer, mini excavator, trailers). Candidate must have the ability to diagnose mechanical problems, order parts and fix as needed. Candidate will also keep and maintain meticulous service records for all company vehicles, equipment, and trailers. Will work and communicate directly with other team members and owners to achieve safe and efficient operations. Must repair and maintain equipment in a timely, cost-effective, safe, and friendly manner.

For more information, click here.

You may apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

01/07/2024 – Infinity Power and Controls currently has an opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician .

We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits and Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Journeyman Electricians with a pay range of $32.00 – $38.00/hour DOE for qualified applicants.

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications: Current Wyoming Journeyman license by test or reciprocity required. Additional licenses are a plus. Any combination of education or an associate’s degree in Electrical Instrumentation or a Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation is preferred. Willing to travel. Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standards. A high school diploma or GED is required. Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

For more information and job description, click HERE.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

01/07/2024 – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is seeking an Attorney located in Rock Springs. You must be licensed to practice law in Wyoming. Provide legal representation to indigent clients charged with a crime(s); conduct interviews with clients and witnesses; prepare motions, briefs, memorandum, and other legal documents; argue motions before trial court; represent clients at court hearings and trials.

More information and how to apply can be found HERE.

01/07/2024 – True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is looking to hire a New Team Member to join their team! This position is part-time and requires a flexible schedule. If interested, please apply online at www.truecaremovers.com or email your resume to [email protected].

01/07/2024 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position.

Visit Careers – Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc.. to apply!

01/07/2024 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – The fastest-growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training, and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

01/07/2024 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring for Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!