Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

03/07/2024 – Wyo4News/WyoRadio has an opening for a Content Creator with a wage range from $18-23/hr DOE.

Do you love photography, community happenings, and shining a spotlight on local community members? This is the perfect position to help bring all of the great things that happen in Sweetwater County to a wide variety of followers and readers! WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT KRKK, and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Content Creator to add to our busy news team!

For more information and job description, click HERE.

03/04/2024 – Wyo4News/WyoRadio has an opening for a News Reporter with a new and improved wage range from $18-23/hr DOE.

Do your friends say you’re nosy?

Do you need to know everybody’s business?

Are you the person that everyone gravitates to for local info?

We are looking for someone to take us to the next level for news and information!

For more information and job description, click HERE.

03/01/2024 – Deer Trail Assisted Living is looking for full-time Certified Nursing Assistants. If they have their current Wyoming license, they can apply at Deer Trail at 2360 Reagan Ave. in Rock Springs. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/deertrailassistedliving

02/23/2024 – Infinity Power and Controls currently has an opening for a Wyoming Licensed Apprentice Electrician. Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Apprentice Electricians with a pay range of $20.00/hr. – $28.00/hr for qualified applicants based on your current license.

You may apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For more information and job description, click HERE.

02/23/2024 – White Mountain Water and Sewer District has an opening for a Full-time Administrative Professional. Applicants must possess excellent customer service, organization, time management, and communication skills. Excel, Word, Outlook, QuickBooks, Inventory, Collections, A/P, and A/R experience required. Applicants must be honest, dependable, reliable, professional, and positive. Pre-employment and background checks are required. E-mail resume to: [email protected].

01/07/2024 – Infinity Power and Controls currently has an opening for a Wyoming Licensed Journeyman Electrician .

We know you’re looking for good pay and great benefits and Infinity Power and Controls offers a new, updated wage scale for Journeyman Electricians with a pay range of $32.00 – $38.00/hour DOE for qualified applicants.

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications: Current Wyoming Journeyman license by test or reciprocity required. Additional licenses are a plus. Any combination of education or an associate’s degree in Electrical Instrumentation or a Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation is preferred. Willing to travel. Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standards. A high school diploma or GED is required. Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

For more information and job description, click HERE.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

01/07/2024 – True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is looking to hire a New Team Member to join their team! This position is part-time and requires a flexible schedule. If interested, please apply online at www.truecaremovers.com or email your resume to [email protected].

01/07/2024 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position.

Visit Careers – Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc.. to apply!

01/07/2024 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – The fastest-growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training, and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

01/07/2024 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring for Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!