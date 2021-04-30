Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Field Technician — As a Field Technician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will also participate in installation of specialty outdoor lighting and other duties as assigned.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Weed Management Solutions has several job openings for Laborers and Applicators — Applicants must be reliable, have a good driving record, pay based on experience. Our day begins at 6:00 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or (unless weather or wind shuts us down earlier). Some weekends required. For more information or to pick up an application call Monte or Donna (307) 362-9049

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for an Accounting Clerk to add to our busy staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As an Accounting Clerk, you will be responsible for maintaining payroll and payroll records as well as accounts payable invoices and payments. You will complete client billing and monitor accounts receivable and prepare daily deposits. You will provide appropriate reports to management and coordinate financial information with the accountant and assist the Owner as needed. Competitive wage and benefits package offered. This is a regular, full-time position.

Applications and complete job descriptions only available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an EOE.

You can also apply on Facebook here.

Hager Industries, LLC is looking to fill an Outside Sales Commission-Based Position — Responsible for conducting sales out in the field via face-to-face interactions with both potential and existing customers, for offering the best possible customer experience as well as providing hands-on explanations of any new or updated products when necessary, for establishing and maintaining good relationships with customers based on assigned territory. Must build trust and act as support for prospects, ensuring they lead to potential future sales. Reports sales activities to the Operations Manager on a regular basis. This position requires some overnight travel and business use of the employee’s vehicle.

To apply for this position or to learn more, please e-mail your resume to [email protected].

Paradise Flooring & Design is looking for a Carpet Installer — Looking to add a new full-time carpet installer to our team in Rock Springs, WY. Please have references available. Must be highly qualified, have own equipment, reliable transportation, and ability to move large rolls of carpet.

For more information, click here or call (307) 362-8453 or bring your resume to 2642 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Solvay Chemicals has Multiple Positions Available — If interested please visit the career section of their website.

The Chill Grill is looking for Cooks — Must be reliable, have transportation, great work ethics, not scared to clean, stock, and other duties as necessary. Flexibility is a must and is able to work weekends.

Please apply in person ONLY at 1525 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY

Western Wyoming Beverages has Multiple Positions Available, based in our Rock Springs location — For more information about these jobs, visit Western Wyoming Beverages Careers.

For more information and how to apply, submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected] or in-person at the HR office.

Rocky Mountain Bank has Multiple Positions available — For more information and how to apply for these positions, please visit: Rocky Mountain Bank Careers

Marty’s Family Restaurant and Bomber’s Sports Bar is currently looking for a Cocktail Server, Waitstaff & Cook — Must be at least 21 years of age, responsible, reliable, dependable, and flexible with schedule. Must be able to work weekends. Apply in person any time after 2 p.m., 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Journeyman Electrician — As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Vaughns Plumbing & Heating is hiring! Job openings and descriptions can found at www.vphwyo.com/employment

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

Southwest Counseling Services has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Southwest Counseling Services Careers.

Infinity Power & Controls is looking for an Electrician Sales Estimator — As our Electrical Sales Engineer you will plan and carry out all sales activities on existing assigned and new accounts. You are responsible for ensuring customer satisfaction and managing quality of products and service delivery. This includes working with end-users in the area to identify their needs and opportunities to use the various Infinity Power and Controls Products. You will develop cost estimates on electrical projects by collecting and analyzing the job scope, labor and quotes from suppliers to obtain the complete bid package pricing and qualification information.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

