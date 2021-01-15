Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

Western Wyoming Beverages is seeking a Full-Time Sales Representative, based in our Rock Springs location — This position is responsible for serving as the main liaison between Western Wyoming Beverages and our retail partners through an established route. Candidate is responsible for stocking and ordering WWB products on an assigned route, responsible for sales, stocking, product rotation, and marketing execution performance indicators require regular and repetitive lifting, highly dependable self-motivated person. Customer relationships a must and possess a driver’s license. More information available at Western Wyoming Beverages Careers

For more information and how to apply, submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected] or in-person at the HR office.

Rocky Mountain Bank is seeking a Loan Operations Specialist (FT or PT) — Provides loan accounting and loan processing support through accurate life of loan servicing, as well as creating, reviewing, and maintaining loan documentation.

For more information and how to apply, please visit: Rocky Mountain Bank Careers

Bomber’s Sports Bar is currently looking for a Bartender/Cocktail! Must be willing to work weekends, at least 21 years old! Experience preferred but not necessary.

Stop in and grab an application today at 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Journeyman Electrician — As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!