Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Boschetto’s European Market is seeking motivated people for employment. Please apply in person at Boschetto’s, 617 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, WY, 82901.

Wyoming Pest Pros is looking for Entry-Level Service Technicians – Must be 18+, motivated, and responsible. To apply, please send inquiry via email to: [email protected]

The C-Store & Saddle-Lite Saloon are now hiring. The C-Store is hiring for Front Desk Manager (Full-Time) and a Graveyard Cashier (Part-Time). The Saddle-Lite Saloon is hiring for a Day-Shift Bartender (Part-Time).

If you are interested, please apply in person at 1704 Elk St, Rock Springs, WY 82901. No phone calls, please.

Standard Motor is looking for a Salesperson — Work for a great company in a fast-paced environment. Performance-based pay. Previous Auto Sales a plus, but will train the right employee. Apply in person at 1154 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.

Whisler Chevrolet service department is looking for Service Technician — GM Trained or ASE Certified preferred, but that is not required. You can find more information and apply on autojobs.com or indeed.com or apply in person with Jesse Coombs at 2200 Foothill Boulevard.

Wall Contractors is seeking Concrete Finishers and Carpenters to join our team — Experience is preferred. Excellent pay and benefits are available. Plenty of work year-round.

E-mail: [email protected], visit our website www.wallcontractorsinc.com or stop by 2058 Westgate Drive in Rock Springs to pick up an application.

WALL CONTRACTORS, INC. IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER, AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON ANY PROTECTED CLASS, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO RACE, GENDER, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, VETERAN STATUS, DISABILITY, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, AND GENDER IDENTITY.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is looking for the right individual to join their Sales Team in Rock Springs — Are you looking for an Amazing Career Opportunity? Come join our team and work with us for the best recognized, most stable, and largest health insurer in the state of Wyoming that offers a benefits package that extends far beyond your paycheck. As part of our sales team, you will be introducing our health care programs to small businesses and individuals and for servicing established customers in the Sweetwater area. Experience not required. Just a passionate, go-getter to join our Awesome Sales Team!

Interested in being part of the team, for additional information about this great opportunity, or to apply, please visit bcbswy.com/careers

Holy Spirit Catholic School is looking for a Dynamic Principal — The ideal candidate will be an enthusiastic Catholic who is ready to lead while working collaboratively with parish leaders, faculty, staff, students, parents, and other stakeholders.

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and three letters of recommendation to [email protected] The final application review is May 14, 2021.

Tegeler and Associates is seeking a Customer Service Professional for our Green River location — Are you looking for a rewarding, long-term career and not just a job? If you have a positive attitude, strong attention to detail and excellent communication & customer service skills, we would love to hear from you. We offer training and paid licensing in a solid industry. Candidates that have experience in insurance, a professional office or banking environment preferred. This is a full-time position and employment with a stable and reputable company.

Email cover letter and resume to [email protected] to apply.

Weed Management Solutions has several job openings for Laborers and Applicators — Applicants must be reliable, have a good driving record, pay based on experience. Our day begins at 6:00 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or (unless weather or wind shuts us down earlier). Some weekends required. For more information or to pick up an application call Monte or Donna (307) 362-9049

Hager Industries, LLC is looking to fill an Outside Sales Commission-Based Position — Responsible for conducting sales out in the field via face-to-face interactions with both potential and existing customers, for offering the best possible customer experience as well as providing hands-on explanations of any new or updated products when necessary, for establishing and maintaining good relationships with customers based on assigned territory. Must build trust and act as support for prospects, ensuring they lead to potential future sales. Reports sales activities to the Operations Manager on a regular basis. This position requires some overnight travel and business use of the employee’s vehicle.

To apply for this position or to learn more, please e-mail your resume to [email protected].

Solvay Chemicals has Multiple Positions Available — If interested please visit the career section of their website.

The Chill Grill is looking for Cooks — Must be reliable, have transportation, great work ethics, not scared to clean, stock, and other duties as necessary. Flexibility is a must and is able to work weekends.

Please apply in person ONLY at 1525 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY

Western Wyoming Beverages has Multiple Positions Available, based in our Rock Springs location — For more information about these jobs, visit Western Wyoming Beverages Careers.

For more information and how to apply, submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected] or in-person at the HR office.

Rocky Mountain Bank has Multiple Positions available — For more information and how to apply for these positions, please visit: Rocky Mountain Bank Careers

Marty’s Family Restaurant and Bomber’s Sports Bar is currently looking for a Cocktail Server, Waitstaff, Bartender & Cook — Must be at least 21 years of age, responsible, reliable, dependable, and flexible with schedule. Must be able to work weekends. Apply in person any time after 2 p.m., 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Journeyman Electrician — As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Vaughns Plumbing & Heating is hiring! Job openings and descriptions can found at www.vphwyo.com/employment

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

Southwest Counseling Services has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Southwest Counseling Services Careers.

Infinity Power & Controls is looking for an Electrician Sales Estimator — As our Electrical Sales Engineer you will plan and carry out all sales activities on existing assigned and new accounts. You are responsible for ensuring customer satisfaction and managing quality of products and service delivery. This includes working with end-users in the area to identify their needs and opportunities to use the various Infinity Power and Controls Products. You will develop cost estimates on electrical projects by collecting and analyzing the job scope, labor and quotes from suppliers to obtain the complete bid package pricing and qualification information.

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!