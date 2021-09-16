Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

Posted 9/16/2021 –WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a News Reporter to add to our busy news staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a News Reporter, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer them to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s online news presence through WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence.

This is a full-time or part-time position with a flexible schedule. The wages are $15.00/hour to $17.00/hour DOE. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes and writing samples must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application, resume, and writing samples to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted 9/10/2021 – Bitter Creek Brewing is looking for a Cook – This is a part-time job, hours and shifts will vary, pay is DOE. Bitter Creek Brewing is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Provide efficient, attentive, and timely service of preparing dishes to guests to provide an exceptional experience for all our guests. Each cook’s primary objective is to show our guests dishes and plates worthy to eat so that they will want to return again and again. Must be 18 or older. More information about this position can be found HERE.

Please apply in person at Bitter Creek Brewing, 604 Broadway St., Rock Springs, WY.

Posted 9/3/2021 – Century Equipment Company is currently looking for a Full-Time Mechanic. Must have own tools, experience is a necessity. Please apply in person at 425 Jonah Dr., Rock Springs, WY.

Posted 8/27/2021 – Elwood Staffing is hiring for multiple positions.

Custodian: Pay starts at $13/hr., with .50 raises every 30 days to cap after 90 days at $14.50 – must have open availability, and the schedule availability to work weekends.

Call or text “CUSTODIAL” at 307-362-6397.

Posted 8/27/2021 – Kid and Company in Green River is looking for a Full-Time Teacher Aide. The schedule is Monday – Friday 9-5:30 PM, all weekends off, every major holiday off. Pay starting at $8.00 an hour, can be more with experience.

Apply in person, must be able to pass background check and fingerprints. 595 Bramwell St., Green River, WY.

Posted 8/27/2021 – Infinity Power and Controls is looking for positive, team, and goal-oriented individuals to complete our dynamic team as a Warehouse/Purchasing Supervisor – Job responsibilities include: maintaining adequate inventory and equipment in the warehouse for panel builders, field crews, electricians, customers and engineers and will be responsible for all procurement and purchasing activities for the company. This position is supervisory in nature. Job qualifications include: High School Diploma or GED equivalent, Associates or Bachelor’s Degree in related field desirable, basic knowledge of electrical equipment, previous purchasing or warehouse experience proven by three to five years’ experience is desirable, professional purchasing certifications through American Purchasing Society such as CPP, CPPM, CGPP or GPDW desirable.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Posted 8/19/2021 – Paradise Flooring & Design is looking for a Sales/Warehouse Person – Must be able to lift at least 60 lbs, clean driving record, sales experience preferred. 40 hours a week, Primarily Tues-Sat Responsibilities will be retail sales, putting together bids, making calls, tracking inventory, driving to Salt Lake for freight, operating forklift, maintaining the warehouse, and any other duties needed. Starting pay $15-$20 an hour plus commission depending upon experience; paid vacation, employee IRA match, bonuses; Potential wage increase after 6 months.

Bring your resume to Paradise Flooring and Design at 2642 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Check out more information HERE.

Posted 8/19/2021 – Marty’s Family Restaurant and Bomber’s Sports Bar is currently looking for a Cocktail Server, Waitstaff, Bartender & Cook — Must be at least 21 years of age, responsible, reliable, dependable, and flexible with schedule. Must be able to work weekends. Apply in person any time after 2 p.m., 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Posted 8/19/2021 – Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Journeyman Electrician — As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Posted 8/19/2021 – Infinity Power & Controls is looking for an Electrician Sales Estimator — As our Electrical Sales Engineer you will plan and carry out all sales activities on existing assigned and new accounts. You are responsible for ensuring customer satisfaction and managing quality of products and service delivery. This includes working with end-users in the area to identify their needs and opportunities to use the various Infinity Power and Controls Products. You will develop cost estimates on electrical projects by collecting and analyzing the job scope, labor and quotes from suppliers to obtain the complete bid package pricing and qualification information.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Posted 8/19/2021 – Lew’s Restaurant is hiring Waitstaff and Bartenders – Please apply in person at 1506 9th Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Posted 8/19/2021 – Economy Guest Village is looking for a Housekeeper – Please apply in person at 1430 9th Street in Rock Springs.

Posted 8/19/2021 – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 is seeking Bartenders – Must be dependable, flexible, and trustworthy. Please inquire/bring resume to 211 B Street in Rock Springs, or call (307) 362-8367 for more info.

Posted 8/19/2021 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is seeking a Senior Accountant to join their team -The Senior Accountant position will manage the finance and accounting departments providing information, primarily financial in nature, about all company activities that will assist management, its shareholders, and other users in making educated economic decisions about the company’s future. The Senior Accountant will also develop policy and coordinate human resources activities, such as employment, compensation, labor relations, benefits, training, and employee services.

To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

Posted 8/5/2021 – Mission at Castle Rock is looking for a Director of Nursing – Current Wyoming license, 3-5 years of leadership experience in nursing, and 3 years of long-term care experience is preferred not required. BSN preferred. This is a full-time, exempt position accountable for all functions of skilled care nursing, overseeing all nursing staff, residents’ care, and services. Sign-on bonus and/or relocation available.

Posted 8/5/2021 – Mission at Castle Rock is looking for Full-Time RN – Current Wyoming license and long-term care experience is preferred but not required. This is a full-time position that includes: insurance, paid vacation, and retirement benefits. In addition, we are offering relocation and or sign-on bonus in the amount of $6000 with an opportunity for tuition reimbursement with a longer commitment for newly graduated nurses.

Please submit resume attention Bobbi Jo Drozd: [email protected]

Posted 8/5/2021 – STAR Transit is looking for a Part-Time Driver – Must possess a class C CDL with passenger endorsement, work any shift Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., pass background and random drug testing. Starting pay is $13.00. Wyoming Retirement. 20-28 hours a week.

Please apply in person at 1471 Dewar Drive suite 247, or on our website ridestartransit.com

Posted 7/23/2021 – Monzon Trucking LLC is looking for Class A CDL Driver – We are looking for an experienced over-the-road Class A truck driver. Responsibilities include inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance, plan routes and meet delivery schedules, document and log work/rest periods and miles spent driving and retain fuel/toll receipts, comply with truck driving rules and regulations as well as with company policies and procedure and more. For a complete list of responsibilities and skills, please click HERE.

Full-time position. Pay: $53,000.00 – $75,000.00 per year.

Come in and grab an application from our office located at 1643 Elk Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Posted 7/23/2021 – Brady’s Auto Body is looking for a reliable, full-time Auto Body Technician – Duties include the ability to perform repairs to damaged auto body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications and time standards.

For a complete detailed description of this position, please click HERE.

To apply for this position, please email a resume to [email protected]

Posted 7/2/2021 – Wall Contractors is seeking Concrete Finishers and Carpenters to join our team — Experience is preferred. Excellent pay and benefits are available. Plenty of work year-round.

E-mail: [email protected], visit our website www.wallcontractorsinc.com or stop by 2058 Westgate Drive in Rock Springs to pick up an application.

WALL CONTRACTORS, INC. IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER, AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON ANY PROTECTED CLASS, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO RACE, GENDER, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, VETERAN STATUS, DISABILITY, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, AND GENDER IDENTITY.

