Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

Posted 12/03/21 – WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a News Reporter to add to our busy news staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a News Reporter, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer them to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s online news presence through WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence.

This is a full-time or part-time position with a flexible schedule. The wages are $15.00/hour to $17.00/hour DOE. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes and writing samples must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application, resume, and writing samples to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted 11/19/2021 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – Fastest growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

Posted 12/03/21 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

Posted 10/1/2021 – Southwest Counseling Service is currently looking for a Treatment Support Staff – Provide non-clinical ancillary services to adults living in residential treatment for Mental Health or Substance Abuse treatment. This position works with clients to improve their overall mental health and recovery, improve daily living skills, generating increased wellness, quality of life, ability to maintain a clean and sober lifestyle, and obtain the skills and tools to become a responsible and productive member of society. Part-time opportunities are available for evening, night, and weekend shifts with the possibility of full-time employment in the future. More information about this position can be found HERE.

Posted 10/1/2021 – Southwest Counseling Service is currently looking for a Prevention Specialist – They will develop, organize, and conduct workshops and seminars on topics surrounding the prevention of substance abuse and mental health issues, provide in-service education regarding alcohol/drug addiction, suicide, and other community issues including risk factors, prevention, intervention and referral sources, assess needs for public information, community education and referral services, including target communities and populations, extent of need, and current availability to services and develop programs and campaigns to address identified needs. Must have completion of a Bachelor’s degree in behavioral or social sciences, education, or in a related discipline required. This is a full-time position. More information can be found HERE.

Please apply on their website at www.swcounseling.org

Posted 12/03/21 – Bitter Creek Brewing is looking for a Cook – This is a part-time job, hours and shifts will vary, pay is DOE. Bitter Creek Brewing is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Provide efficient, attentive, and timely service of preparing dishes to guests to provide an exceptional experience for all our guests. Each cook’s primary objective is to show our guests dishes and plates worthy to eat so that they will want to return again and again. Must be 18 or older. More information about this position can be found HERE.

Please apply in person at Bitter Creek Brewing, 604 Broadway St., Rock Springs, WY.

Posted 8/27/2021 – Elwood Staffing is hiring for multiple positions.

Custodian: Pay starts at $13/hr., with .50 raises every 30 days to cap after 90 days at $14.50 – must have open availability, and the schedule availability to work weekends.

Call or text “CUSTODIAL” at 307-362-6397.

Posted 8/27/2021 – Kid and Company in Green River is looking for a Full-Time Teacher Aide. The schedule is Monday – Friday 9-5:30 PM, all weekends off, every major holiday off. Pay starting at $8.00 an hour, can be more with experience.

Apply in person, must be able to pass background check and fingerprints. 595 Bramwell St., Green River, WY.

Posted 12/03/21 – Marty’s Family Restaurant and Bomber’s Sports Bar is currently looking for a Cocktail Server, Waitstaff, Bartender & Cook — Must be at least 21 years of age, responsible, reliable, dependable, and flexible with schedule. Must be able to work weekends. Apply in person any time after 2 p.m., 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Posted 12/03/21 – Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Journeyman Electrician — As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Posted 12/03/21 – Infinity Power & Controls is looking for an Electrician Sales Estimator — As our Electrical Sales Engineer you will plan and carry out all sales activities on existing assigned and new accounts. You are responsible for ensuring customer satisfaction and managing quality of products and service delivery. This includes working with end-users in the area to identify their needs and opportunities to use the various Infinity Power and Controls Products. You will develop cost estimates on electrical projects by collecting and analyzing the job scope, labor and quotes from suppliers to obtain the complete bid package pricing and qualification information.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Posted 12/03/21 – Lew’s Restaurant is hiring Waitstaff and Bartenders – Please apply in person at 1506 9th Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Posted 12/03/21 – Economy Guest Village is looking for a Housekeeper – Please apply in person at 1430 9th Street in Rock Springs.

Posted 12/03/21 – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 is seeking Bartenders – Must be dependable, flexible, and trustworthy. Please inquire/bring resume to 211 B Street in Rock Springs, or call (307) 362-8367 for more info

