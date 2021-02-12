Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is hiring for a Furniture Mover — Complete the necessary training in order to move customers carefully and efficiently. Helping customers at their homes or businesses, prepare items for transportation to another destination. On a team with other helpers, will help prepare, load, and unload items, and may also drive the moving truck. Physically demanding job that requires heavy lifting, and sometimes work on nights and weekends to meet customers’ requests. Serious inquiries only, please.

For more information, please visit their Facebook Page.

FDL Energy is seeking a Facility/Field Night Operator in their Monell Facility, located 45 miles East of Rock Springs in the Patrick Draw Field — Candidate will be responsible for managing production facilities and well sites in the Monell Field. This Position comes with competitive pay and full benefits. This will be a 7 on 7 off work schedule at night.

To apply, please email your resume to [email protected] today. For more information on this position, please click here.

Solvay Chemicals is looking for a Surface Utility Worker — Provide utility and cleanup maintenance support for all surface facilities, ensuring safe and continuous operations. Operates mobile equipment and performs general labor tasks such as shoveling, painting, mowing, moving materials, and cleaning. Performs other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

For more information and how to apply for this position, please visit Solvay Chemical Career.

The Chill Grill is looking for Cooks — Must be reliable, have transportation, great work ethics, not scared to clean, stock, and other duties as necessary. Flexibility is a must and is able to work weekends.

Please apply in person ONLY at 1525 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY

Western Wyoming Beverages is seeking a Full-Time Sales Representative, based in our Rock Springs location — This position is responsible for serving as the main liaison between Western Wyoming Beverages and our retail partners through an established route. Candidate is responsible for stocking and ordering WWB products on an assigned route, responsible for sales, stocking, product rotation, and marketing execution performance indicators require regular and repetitive lifting, highly dependable self-motivated person. Customer relationships a must and possess a driver’s license. More information available at Western Wyoming Beverages Careers

For more information and how to apply, submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected] or in-person at the HR office.

Rocky Mountain Bank is seeking a Loan Operations Specialist (FT or PT) — Provides loan accounting and loan processing support through accurate life of loan servicing, as well as creating, reviewing, and maintaining loan documentation.

For more information and how to apply, please visit: Rocky Mountain Bank Careers

Bomber’s Sports Bar is currently looking for a Bartender/Cocktail — Must be willing to work weekends, at least 21 years old! Experience preferred but not necessary.

Stop in and grab an application today at 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY.

The Eye Institute has an opening for a Medical Office Receptionist — Must be a dependable, energetic, multi-tasking individual to perform front office duties. Experience preferred but not required. Will train the right individual.

To apply, please bring a resume to The Eye Institute at 2631 Foothill Blvd., Suite A, Rock Springs, WY.

Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Journeyman Electrician — As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

Vaughns Plumbing & Heating is hiring! Job openings and descriptions can found at www.vphwyo.com/employment

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

Southwest Counseling Services has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Southwest Counseling Services Careers.

Infinity Power & Controls is looking for an Electrician Sales Estimator — As our Electrical Sales Engineer you will plan and carry out all sales activities on existing assigned and new accounts. You are responsible for ensuring customer satisfaction and managing quality of products and service delivery. This includes working with end-users in the area to identify their needs and opportunities to use the various Infinity Power and Controls Products. You will develop cost estimates on electrical projects by collecting and analyzing the job scope, labor and quotes from suppliers to obtain the complete bid package pricing and qualification information.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!