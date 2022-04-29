Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

4/29/2022 — WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Content Contributor to add to our busy news staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Content Contributor, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s online news presence through WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelors in Journalism, Communication, or related field preferred.

2-3 years experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite; including Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid an hourly rate with a flexible schedule. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, and vision are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Please include writing samples and a resume if you can. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application, resume and writing samples to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

You can also apply through Facebook here — > https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/709218073425881?source=job_ats

4/29/2022 – Moneyhun Equipment is hiring for Multiple Positions.

Instrumentation Fitters – with tube-bending and pipe threading experience. Must be able to read blueprints and schematics. Five or more years of experience is a plus. Applicant will be required to pass a DOT pre-employment drug screen and subsequent random testing.

Pressure Vessel Welders, Pipe Welders and Structural Welders – to work in our ASME Certified manufacturing & fabrication shop. Must have experience in GMAW and FCAW and SMAW wirefeed/stick pipe welding, with the ability to pass our facility’s welding or code test. Special consideration will be given to those experienced with ASME code vessel welding. Must be able to read blueprints and have basic math skills related to fabrication.

Equipment Assembly Techs – with experience in the assembly of equipment such as Dehydration Units, Separators and GPU’s. Must be able to read blueprints and have basic math skills related to equipment assembly. Applicant will be required to pass DOT pre-employment drug screen and subsequent random testing.

MESSCO offers competitive wages & a full benefits package. Please apply in person at our facility at 2220 Upland Street, Rock Springs, WY. No phone calls please. Only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

4/29/22 – The City of Green River is hiring for Multiple Seasonal Positions. The hourly part-time positions perform a variety of general manual labor in the construction and maintenance of parks, the cemetery, recreational facilities, landscaping, buildings, and other municipal facilities. To apply or learn more, please click HERE!

4/29/22 – Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation, and controls industry for the past 22 years and our services are in demand! They have an immediate opening for an Accountant.

As our Accountant, you will produce and maintain all daily, weekly, quarterly and annual financial records, produce and maintain payroll in conjunction with Human Resources, maintain accounts payable invoices and payments, monitor accounts receivable and billing activities, provide appropriate reports to management, coordinate any financial information with our outside accountant and assist the Owner as needed.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

4/29/22 – Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation, and controls industry for the past 22 years and our services are in demand! We currently have an opening for a Fleet Maintenance Mechanic to care for our fleet of vehicles, trailers, skid steer, backhoe, mini-excavator, forklifts, and aerial lift machinery.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also apply online at www.infinitypower.com or email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

4/29/22 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position. Visit WesternWyomingBeverages.com slash careers to apply!

4/29/22 – William H. Smith and Associates, or WHS is seeking a highly motivated and talented Engineering Manager to be part of our growing team based out of our main office, located in Rock Springs, WY. Our Civil Engineering and Land Surveying team offers support for all public and private projects delivering civil engineering and surveying expertise for a wide range of municipal, commercial, oil/gas, and industrial clients. We have developed long-term client relationships, a great working environment, a balanced work/play/live culture, and offer excellent salaries and benefits.

To apply or learn more about this position, please click HERE.

4/29/22 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – Fastest growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

4/29/22 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

4/29/22 – Southwest Counseling Service is hiring for Multiple Positions – for more information or to apply, please visit or apply on their website at www.swcounseling.org

4/29/22 – Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Journeyman Electrician — As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

