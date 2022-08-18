Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

8/12/2022 — WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for Facebook, our webpage and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

One to three years of sales experience is preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency of Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills.

Must own motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid a base salary plus commission. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, and vision are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application and resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

8/03/2022 – WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Content Contributor to add to our busy news staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Content Contributor, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s online news presence through WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelors in Journalism, Communication, or related field preferred.

2-3 years experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite; including Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid an hourly rate with a flexible schedule. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, and vision are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Please include writing samples and a resume if you can. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application, resume and writing samples to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

You can also apply through Facebook here — > https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/709218073425881?source=job_ats

8/12/2022 – Standard Motor has an immediate opening for an Automotive Inventory Manager.

$25-$35hr + health insurance and 401k with match, paid vacation, and more! Experience in the auto industry is a must! Excellent computer and communication skills are an absolute necessity! Clean, hard-working, motivated, and career-minded? Come grow with us! Are you currently employed in a position like this? Let’s talk about your sign-on bonus! Lots of opportunities for growth! Please send your resume to [email protected]

8/5/2022 – Golden Hour Senior Center is looking for a Kitchen Aide/Center Janitor. The kitchen aide/center janitor is responsible for cleaning the activity rooms, washing the dishes throughout the day, assisting with food preparation as assigned, and training as back-up for the home-delivered meal coordinator position.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Vacuum, dust, and sanitize activity rooms daily.

Assist with food preparation of congregate, curbside, and home delivered meals as assigned by kitchen manager daily.

Assist with unloading and stocking deliveries.

Operate industrial dishwasher throughout shift, clean and close dish room at end of shift.

Provide exceptional customer service.

Other related duties as assigned.

The minimum qualifications, physical demands, and work environment characteristics described below are representative of those that must be met or will be encountered by an employee while performing the primary responsibilities of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the primary responsibilities.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Ability to operate industrial appliances.

Strong communication, time management, organization, and planning skills.

Willingness to work independently or with other team members to solve problems and plan daily work schedules.

Must be able to adhere to health and safety regulations.

Education and Experience:

Preferred high school diploma or GED.

Familiarity with professional kitchen equipment preferred but will train.

ServSafe Certificate or become certified within 3 months of hire.

CPR/First Aid Certificate or become certified within 3 months of hire.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to work in a hot, hectic environment, stand, walk, bend, use hands and appliances, and lift heavy items for extended periods.

Flexibility to work early mornings, evenings, and weekends as required.

Click here to learn how to apply and more about the position.

7/29/2022 – Simplot is looking for a Training and Document Control Manager in Rock Springs, Wyoming. This role is responsible for setting the training strategy and ensuring compliance and consistency for plant training and document management programs. Responsibilities also include defining training requirements, evaluating, and standardizing processes, documenting control standards, and measuring the effectiveness of both programs. Working across plant disciplines, this role will be instrumental in setting year-over-year direction for focused learning and document management needs.

To apply visit: https://careers.simplot.com/job-invite/10166/

8/03/2022 – Infinity Power and Controls is looking for a Field Technician. As a Field Technician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will also participate in installation of specialty outdoor lighting and other duties as assigned.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

8/03/2022 – Infinity Power & Controls is looking for a Journeyman Electrician — As Journeyman Electrician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will plan, layout and perform electrical work as assigned in residential, commercial and municipal settings.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

8/03/2022 – True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is looking to hire a New Team Member to join their team! This position is part-time and requires a flexible schedule. If interested, please apply online at www.truecaremovers.com or email your resume to [email protected]

8/03/2022 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position. Visit WesternWyomingBeverages.com slash careers to apply!

8/03/2022 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – Fastest growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

8/03/2022 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

8/03/2022 – Southwest Counseling Service is hiring for Multiple Positions – for more information or to apply, please visit or apply on their website at www.swcounseling.org

