Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page.

1/13/2023 – WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for FaceBook, our webpage, and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

One to three years of sales experience is preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills.

Must own a motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

This is a regular, full-time position. The salary is $15/hour plus commission. A Competitive benefits package including holiday pay, health, dental, and vision are also offered. WyoRadio offers Paid Time Off (PTO) for the successful candidate.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application and resume to [email protected] Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

1/13/2023 – The Ponderosa Bar is looking for Bartenders – flexible and reliable, apply in person at 41 E. Railroad Ave. in Green River, Wyoming.

1/13/2023 – Bunning Transfer is hiring and has several immediate openings. They are looking for candidates to fill the following positions: Diesel Mechanic, Winch Truck Operator, Rig Move Swamper, Crane Rigger and CDL Driver. Training is available for most positions, pay is based on experience and a valid driver’s license is required.

Applications are available at Bunning Transfer’s main office, located at 1600 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

1/13/2023 – Standard Motor is looking for a Sales Associate to add to their team. To apply or learn more about the position, go to 1154 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, WY.

1/13/2023 – Southwest Counseling Services is looking for Treatment Support Staff. Treatment Support Staff at Southwest Counseling provide non-clinical ancillary services to adults living in residential treatment for Mental Health or Substance Abuse treatment. This position works with clients to improve their overall mental health and recovery, improve daily living skills, generate increased wellness, quality of life, ability to maintain a clean and sober lifestyle, and obtain the skills and tools to become responsible and productive members of society. This position has Part-time and Full-time opportunities available for evening, night, and weekend shifts. The current pay is $14.91. Full-time employees are eligible for full benefits including annual and sick time, dental, health, vision, EAP, and Wyoming Retirement paid by the employer. Part-time employees receive EAP and Wyoming retirement paid by employer.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: High school diploma or equivalent. At least 21 years old. Ability to pass a criminal background investigation. A valid driver’s license and clean driving record. Proficient with a computer and the required software necessary to complete job functions. Available to work evenings, nights, and weekends.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Kasandra via email to inquire about the position at [email protected].

1/13/2023 – The HVAC Doc. is looking for an Experienced HVAC Service Tech. Driver’s License required. For more information or to call to set up an interview, please call (307) 362-9110.

1/13/2023 – LeBus Wyoming is now hiring CDL Drivers with Passenger Endorsement. Sign-on Bonus plus full benefits package including health, dental, vision insurance, 401k with employer match, paid holidays, and stacking paid vacation. Home every day, flexible schedule, and rewarding work. Full- and part-time positions are available. Must have current CDL with Passenger Endorsement. Paid training and more. To apply, email your resume to [email protected], or apply in person at 320 Hickory Street in Rock Springs, WY. Please provide 10-year Motor Vehicle Record.

1/13/2023 – True Care Movers and Deep Cleaning is looking to hire a New Team Member to join their team! This position is part-time and requires a flexible schedule. If interested, please apply online at www.truecaremovers.com or email your resume to [email protected]

1/13/2023 – Western Wyoming Beverages is looking to hire. Are you looking for new career opportunities? Western Wyoming Beverages is currently enrolling candidates for their entry-level driver training program. Candidates will get paid while they earn their class A CDL through both classroom and driving instruction. Candidates will then be placed in a full-time delivery position. Visit WesternWyomingBeverages.com slash careers to apply!

1/13/2023 – Aspen Mountain Plumbing is looking for motivated candidates for employment – Fastest growing plumbing company in Wyoming is looking for help! If you want great pay based on performance, local work to keep you close to home, no weekends or on-call, paid vacation and holidays, 40 hours a week guaranteed, regular paid training, and more, we are the business for you!

If interested, please click HERE to apply and learn more!

1/13/2023 – Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating is hiring for Multiple Positions – To see the full job descriptions, visit www.vphwyo.com/employment. Email resumes to [email protected], or apply online at Employment (vphwyo.com).

1/13/2023 – Century Equipment Company is seeking a Mechanic.

Must have own tools, be able to work Monday through Friday plus overtime as needed; work in-house; competitive pay, benefits, vacation, and holidays with pay. Apply in person at Century Equipment Company, 425 Jonah Drive, Rock Springs.

1/13/2023 – Standard Motor has an immediate opening for an Automotive Inventory Manager.

$25-$35hr + health insurance and 401k with match, paid vacation, and more! Experience in the auto industry is a must! Excellent computer and communication skills are an absolute necessity! Clean, hard-working, motivated, and career-minded? Come grow with us! Are you currently employed in a position like this? Let’s talk about your sign-on bonus! Lots of opportunities for growth! Please send your resume to [email protected]

1/13/2023 – Infinity Power and Controls is looking for a Field Technician. As a Field Technician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. You will also participate in installation of specialty outdoor lighting and other duties as assigned.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY. You may also email your resume to [email protected] or visit our website at www.infinitypower.com.

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!